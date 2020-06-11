SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — First responders in San Francisco are at the scene of a surf rescue involving multiple victims at Ocean Beach Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The rescue was near the intersection of Great Highway and Vicente Street at Ocean Beach, according to San Francisco Fire officials.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the rescue at 2:20 p.m. There were reports that at least two and possibly more people were being pulled from the water.
Surf Rescue at Ocean Beach (Outer Parkside, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/00vslzUAjh
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 11, 2020
According to information posted on the Citizen app, medics on the scene were tending to multiple victims onshore.
Video posted to the app showed at least seven or eight vehicles from the San Francisco Fire Department and the SF Parks Department at the scene.
CBS SF is monitoring the situation and will provide additional details as they become available.
