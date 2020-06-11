SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman on the sidewalk in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District Thursday was hit by a woman driving an SUV who then fled, and a suspect was arrested.
The woman was struck in the area of Larkin and Turk streets at around 1:45 p.m., with the impact of the SUV sending her into the air and onto the street, according to witnesses. She was taken to the hospital and her condition was not immediately known.
About two blocks away, a woman driving an SUV with significant front-end damage was arrested after possibly hitting a vehicle in that location.
A third crime scene was cordoned off just a couple of blocks from where the woman was hit, this one at Leavenworth and McAllister streets.
This is a breaking news story. More information to be added shortly.
