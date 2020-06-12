SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS SF/CBS13) — A fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire burning in east Sacramento County has prompted evacuations, CBS Sacramento reports.
The so-called Grantline Fire is located near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard in the town of Sloughhouse, according to fire officials.
As of about 1:30 p.m., it had grown to approximately 350 acres, according to Cal Fire.
#GrantFire is near Grantline Road and Keifer Blvd in Sacramento County and is 350 acres. @CALFIREAEU pic.twitter.com/DfBWonjADp
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 12, 2020
Units from Sacramento Metro Fire and Cal Fire are at the scene.
Evacuations were being ordered in the area of Glory Road, according to Sacramento Fire. Additional road closures and evacuations were anticipated, according to fire officials.
The fire has moved beyond Pleasant Hill Ln moving towards Prarie City Rd. This is wind driven. Motorists should avoid the area, occupants should take shelter in defensible areas without combustible vegetation, and residents should not return to their properties in the area.
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 12, 2020
