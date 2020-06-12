SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Sacramento, Sacramento County, Sacramento County fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS SF/CBS13) — A fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire burning in east Sacramento County has prompted evacuations, CBS Sacramento reports.

The so-called Grantline Fire is located near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard in the town of Sloughhouse, according to fire officials.

As of about 1:30 p.m., it had grown to approximately 350 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Units from Sacramento Metro Fire and Cal Fire are at the scene.

Evacuations were being ordered in the area of Glory Road, according to Sacramento Fire. Additional road closures and evacuations were anticipated, according to fire officials.

https://twitter.com/RSantosTV/status/1271537182184886272

Comments