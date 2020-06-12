VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police released a surveillance camera photo of a female carjacking suspect early Friday, hoping the public will identify her and lead to her arrest and that of a male companion who took part in the crime.

Investigators said that at 11:30 a.m. on June 8 officers responded to reports of a carjacking on the 2000 Block of Sonoma Blvd. The victim, a Vallejo resident, left the keys to her vehicle on the hood of her car while putting air in her tire.

Police believe the female suspect in the photo took the keys off of the hood and gave them to a male suspect. The male suspect proceeded to enter the driver’s seat of the vehicle, while the female suspect entered the passenger’s seat.

The victim responded, telling the suspects to get out of her car. She attempted to retrieve her personal belongings from the vehicle, when the female suspect threatened her.

Both suspects fled the scene. The vehicle taken is a 1995 Mazda Protégé with California license plate number 3LWH173.

The female suspect is described as being Hispanic, in her early 20’s with reddish-colored hair. The male suspect is described as being African American, in his late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a red sweat-shirt and a mask covering part of his face.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Long at 707-648-4514. For additional information, please contact Vallejo Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Brittany K. Jackson by phone at (707) 651-7147 or via email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net .