SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The final countdown has begun. The nearly 20-year wait by San Jose area residents for BART service is less than 24 hours away from coming to an end.

Work crews were putting a few last minute cosmetic tweaks to the new Berryessa Station early Friday as officials were preparing for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Safety testing, final construction and the meticulous process of adjusting time schedules to take into consider the extra travel for trains to complete their journey on the South Bay extension have been underway for the last month.

The CPUC also had to approve public service on the line. That has all been completed and officials will ride the first train on Friday.

Officials said running trains to the new Milpitas and Berryessa stations will mean 13 added minutes of travel time on the Daly City – Berryessa (Green) and Richmond – Berryessa (Orange) lines. The 10-mile, $2.3 billion Berryessa project extends BART service

from the Warm Springs District in Fremont through Milpitas to the Berryessa area of North San Jose.

The extension is BART’s first foray into Santa Clara County and gives the transit agency a total of 50 stations and roughly 130 miles of

track.

South Bay commuters who have been looking for alternatives to the clogged rush-hour freeways can attest to the frustrations from the delays and missed deadlines of the project. Originally, the extension was supposed to open to the public in the summer of 2018.

“We know these have been some dark months that we’ve endured. But pulling together, this valley, this county, this region, this city have all shown our character, collectively, and we should celebrate great days like this,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo at a May ceremony marking the completion of major construction and trouble shooting on the line.

“Expanding travel options in one of the Bay Area’s most congested corridors is key to an economic revival,” said BART General Manager Robert Powers in a prepared statement. “Connecting Silicon Valley to the rest of the Bay Area will not only beef up our public transportation network but create new opportunities for much-needed housing near transit.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, BART, Muni and other Bay Area transit agencies have reported historic drops in ridership. BART’s average weekday ridership nosedived during the pandemic — down 93%. That drop has left a $600 million crater in the transit agency’s budget this fiscal year and next.

Even with ridership beginning to pick up as businesses reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, BART officials said they will be fiscally challenged for months if not years to come.