SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

SF Diners Come Out For Their First Restaurant Meal In Months Since Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The energy was palpable on the streets of North Beach Friday evening as diners came out for their first meal at a San Francisco restaurant in months. Metered parking spots turned into outdoor dining space at Ideale Restaurant, where some diners had dinner sandwiched between cars. “I mean you’re a little close to the cars coming by, but if the food is good enough you’re not really paying attention to where you’re sitting I feel like,” said Caitlin Chisholm of San Francisco. Michael Benson was a fan of the creative setup. “It kind of feels like you’re in Europe a little bit, so it’s nice to bring that hospitality over here and enjoy that,” said Benson. Read More

Reservations Filling Up As Tasting Rooms Reopen Under Strict COVID-19 Protocols

SONOMA — Sonoma and Napa Counties are raising their glasses again as wineries and breweries have the green light to open their tasting rooms. But it won’t be business as usual as wineries try to navigate through the COVID-19 protocols. It’s finally time to uncork and pour as wineries and breweries have opened their tasting rooms. The requirement to serve food is gone but changes are in place to protect customers and staff. Visitors will notice the difference as soon as they drive up to the winery. Their car is their waiting room and they’ll get a text to let you know when a table is available. Inside the winery there are no menus. Customers get a business card with a QR code and all they have to do is scan it with a camera and it will lead them directly to the website. Read More

Battle Over Outdoor Dining at Fisherman’s Wharf Threatens Longtime Seafood Supplier

SAN FRANCISCO — Scoma’s, a renowned Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant, plans to reopen with outdoor dining in an adjacent parking but that could force a local fisherman to close his business immediately. The parking area at Pier 47 could be used for al fresco dining as soon as next week but that space is where Giuseppe Pennisi, of Pioneer Seafoods, has been selling fresh-caught fish right off his boat for years. Now, the Port of San Francisco has ordered him to stop. “They said our business was causing problems for Scoma‘s but there’s no one even down here anymore except for people buying a few fish,” Pennisi said. Read More

San Francisco Restaurants Enter Coronavirus Era With Al Fresco Dining

SAN FRANCISCO — On Friday, COVID-19 health restrictions in San Francisco were relaxed enough to allow outdoor dining at restaurants. Customers were lining in the city to learn what it takes to make al fresco dining work in the age of social distancing. Outside of Cafe Trieste in North Beach, tables are on the street, the smallest glimpse of normalcy in the very social neighborhood since coronavirus restrictions began. Just up Grant Avenue, the owner of Tupelo and Belle Cora said the city and state’s permitting processes for re-opening aren’t clear or working. “There’s an additional fire permit. I went to the fire department today so I could put some heat lamps out in a new seating area, which I am supposed to be allowed to have. But they weren’t accepting permits at the fire department,” said restaurateur Teague Kernan. Read More

Some Nurses Concerned About Safety At Hayward Hospital Following COVID-19 Outbreak

HAYWARD — A small hospital in Hayward has implemented some new guidelines since the COVID-19 outbreak they think will reduce risk of infection, but some nurses at St. Rose Hospital believe it’s not enough. The 50-bed community hospital has had some success bouncing back from an earlier coronavirus outbreak. A St. Rose Hospital spokesman said 37 workers had tested positive about three weeks ago. As part of their new safety guidelines, the hospital has stopped admitting most new patients. However, there were nurses KPIX 5 spoke with who believe the facility can do more to better protect both workers and patients. Read More

California Nail, Tattoo Salons May Reopen With Restrictions June 19

SACRAMENTO — Some Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance issued Friday. But studios and salons won’t look the same when they do open. Workers and customers must wear face masks, adopt far more intense cleaning practices for shared reusable items like tweezers, and the services will be limited — no mouth or nose tattoos or piercings for now. The guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated. One industry group even sued the state to allow them to reopen. The services can reopen starting June 19 in counties where health officials allow it. They join a long list of other businesses cleared to reopen in recent weeks, including hair salons, churches and restaurants. Read More

Customers Begin Exploring Bay Area Shopping Malls In Age Of COVID

CONCORD — As some shopping malls reopen their doors in the Bay Area, the big question remains: will people return and embrace the new retail experience in the era of COVID? There are 152 tenants in Concord’s Sun Valley Mall and nearly 70 are open. Each store is enforcing mask and social distancing. In fact, you can’t even enter the mall at all unless you wear a mask says General Manager Nathan Fackrell. “We’re open for business!” said Fackrell. “After these three long months, we’ve taken all the precautions necessary.” Self described “sneaker head” Moo Gatewood wasn’t at the mall just to look. “Man, as soon as I heard the mall was reopening, it was great news to my ears!” Read More

Alameda County To Reopen Outdoor Dining, Houses Of Worship, Indoor Retail Next Week

OAKLAND — Alameda County has set a new date to allow additional activities and loosen restrictions of the county’s health orders to allow, among other activities, outdoor dining, religious services, and both indoor and outdoor retail. Beginning June 19, the county health officer would relax current restrictions as part of Alameda County’s reopening plan, aligning with the guidance from the State of California. Alameda County would be the last among Bay Area counties to allow outdoor dining.The relaxed health orders come even as Alameda County currently has reported the most coronavirus cases in the Bay Area, surpassing what was the most hardest hit county, Santa Clara, last month. Read More

Multiple New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported At Construction Sites In Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE — Health authorities in Santa Clara County have identified multiple new cases of COVID-19 among construction workers in the county, prompting several sites to close down operations. The county health department said the cases identified this week among construction workers include those at four construction sites in the county, with the largest outbreak at a site in Mountain View where 10 cases were confirmed and more than 30 potential exposures. The construction company operating the site proactively notified the health department once the first case was discovered and has voluntarily closed at the request of the county until further notice. Read More

24 Hour Fitness Closing 10 Bay Area Locations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic As Others Set To Reopen

SAN FRANCISCO — 24 Hour Fitness announced several of its Bay Area locations would close permanently as California allowed the reopening of gyms under the state’s latest coronavirus reopening guidelines. According to a company statement, 10 Bay Area gyms are closing, four of which are located in San Francisco. The gym announced members would be able to work at any location that is reopened through the rest of 2020. Meanwhile, 24 Hour Fitness said other Bay Area locations would be opening soon. A check of the gym’s website on Friday showed several locations promising to open as early as June 22nd, including some gyms in Alameda and San Mateo counties. Other locations promised dates in late June and early July, while gyms in San Francisco projected reopening in August. Read More

San Francisco Reaches Settlement With UC Hastings Over Conditions In Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco has reached a settlement with UC Hastings and the law school’s co-plaintiffs in a suit filed over conditions in the Tenderloin, according to an announcement. The press release jointly issued by Mayor London Breed and UC Hastings Law Friday morning announced that the city and UC Hastings, its co-plaintiffs and the Tenderloin Merchants and Property Owners Association reached a settlement agreement in the form of a stipulated injunction that outlines an ambitious plan to dramatically improve conditions in the Tenderloin going forward. Read More

San Mateo Officials Ask Newsom To Green Light Quicker Reopening Pace

SAN MATEO — San Mateo County officials asked Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday for a health order variance, allowing them to quicken the pace in lifting COVID-19 restrictions placed on local residents and businesses since mid-March. The state officials Friday eased restrictions on hotels, bowling alleys, mini golf courses, arcades, batting cages, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, bars, wineries and day camps. But a county must reach certain levels of testing and monitoring to be able to execute those openings or receive a variance from Newsom to move into Phase 3 of his reopening plan. Read More

Stanford Study Finds Self-Swabbing COVID-19 Tests Are Safe And Accurate

STANFORD — A Stanford research study released Friday has concluded that people can be taught to do their own COVID-19 nasal swabs, limiting the exposure of health care workers and the use of protective equipment. While intense work was being done in labs around the world on a vaccine to fight the virus, others have focused on improving and stream-lining testing procedures. So the Stanford study — even though it involved only a small number of patients — showed that DIY home collection of samples may be a reliable testing procedure in the future. The study was published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Read More

Mayor Breed Using Soda Tax Money To Support San Francisco Food Programs During COVID-19 Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed revealed Friday that San Francisco has been using $1.65 million from the city’s soda tax revenue to help individuals and families who are struggling to buy food after suffering financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Breed was joined by San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and Chair of California State Board of Equalization Malia Cohen in making the announcement. “COVID-19 has made it really challenging for some of our most vulnerable communities to access food, whether due to loss of income, longer lines at the stores, closing of dining rooms, or other disruptions to normal routine,” Breed said in a release. Read More