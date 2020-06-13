Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco firefighters battled a blaze on the sixth story of a senior housing complex at 1880 Pine St. near Japantown Saturday evening, a fire department spokesperson said.
The fire was called in at 8:07 p.m. Saturday. There was no immediate word of injuries. Firefighters asked that drivers avoid the Pine Street/Gough Street/Octavia Street area.
