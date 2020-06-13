BELVEDERE (CBS SF) – A resort developer from Marin County has reportedly been charged with vehicular manslaughter and intoxicated boating in connection with the death of his son on San Francisco Bay last year.

Javier Burillo Azcarranga of Belvedere is set to be arraigned in July following an eight-month investigation, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

According to investigators, the charges stem from an incident last September when Burillo and his two sons, ages 27 and 11, were on his powerboat. Both sons fell overboard near Angel Island and were struck by the vessel while being rescued.

The younger son died in the incident, while the older son was hospitalized with cuts to his leg.

Burillo was arrested shortly after the incident, but was released on $1 million bail. The 58-year-old is known for lavish hotels and restaurants in Mexico and his family owns Televisa, a major media conglomerate in Mexico.

Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin said at the time that the real estate developer is a well-known and liked member of the Tiburon-Belvedere community.

“Nobody wants to see the pain and we are sympathetic, but we had probable cause to make an arrest,” said Cronin.

The charges against Burillo carry a potential sentence ranging from probation to nine years in prison, District Attorney Lori Frugoli told the newspaper.

Burillo’s arraignment is scheduled for July 17th.