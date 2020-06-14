SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco man’s cellphone video of his encounter with San Francisco skin care CEO Lisa Alexander claiming that he was committing a crime while creating a Black Live Matter sign in caulk at his Pacific Heights home has triggered social media outrage and forced the company to shut down its website.

James Juanillo, who is Filipino, said he was stenciling “Black Lives Matter” with chalk on Tuesday in front of his home when he was confronted by a white couple who eventually called the police.

“She (Alexander) decided to call men with guns because of chalk art,” said Juanillo, who has lived on Gough Street in the San Francisco’s posh Pacific Heights neighborhood for 18 years and runs a dog-walking business.

In the video posted on Juanillo’s Facebook and Twitter account with the username: @jaimetoons, the couple can be heard saying, “Is this your property?”

“We’re not doing anything illegal,” says the couple.

“Neither am I,” says Juanillo.

“Yes you are actually, because it’s private property,” says the couple.

“Call the cops,” says Juanillo.

“We will do so,” says the couple.

Juanillo said he knows many of the police officers in the neighborhood and that they didn’t even get out of their car when checking out the call shortly after the video was taken.

Multiple people and users on social media have identified the woman in the video as Alexander who’s the CEO of a skincare line called LaFace.

We reached out to her multiple times but got no response.

Juanillo says he’s a proud gay Filipino who knows what discrimination feels like.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve experienced fear or even loathing that just kind of creeps out,” said Juanillo.

Birchbox, a makeup distribution service posted a statement on its Instagram account saying it has “officially cut ties with LaFace, and condemns the actions of Lisa Alexander.”

“You don’t know if I live here or if this is my property,” says Juanillo.

“We actually do know,” says the couple.

Juanillo says he’s open to meeting her again.

“If you want to come to my house and talk to me like an equal then I will hear what you have to say and consider an apology,”

He had 33 Twitter followers on Monday. He now has a platform with more than 10,000 followers.

“When they see evidence of little racist jokes or behavior or exclusion, I want them to speak up, to say something and make a difference,” said Juanillo.

The website for LaFace Skincare is no longer up and running.