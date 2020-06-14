HAYWARD (CBS SF) — One man was dead and a second hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following an early Sunday morning shooting in Hayward, authorities said.
Hayward police said officers responded to a shots fired call at around 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Manon Ave. Arriving officers discovered a two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
While medical aid was rendered to the victims, but one man was pronounced deas at the scene. The other man was being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the deceased man was known but was being withheld until proper notification is made to his family.
The incident remains an ongoing investigation as witnesses were identified and evidence was gathered.
Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Sangha at 510-293-7176. The Hayward Police case number is 2020-035011.
