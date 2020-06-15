SACRAMENTO (CBS SF / CBS13) — A statue commemorating one of California’s most prominent historical figures has been removed from outside a Sacramento hospital.

The statue of John Sutter outside Sutter Health Medical Center near Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park had recently been the target of vandalism.

On Monday, crews could be seen working to hoist the statue off its base.

In a statement, Sutter Health said the decision was made to remove the statue out of respect to people’s viewpoints and in the interest of public safety.

“There are important conversations happening across the country about the appropriate representation of statues and monuments and we look forward to listening to and participating in future conversations about how our own community may display artwork from the different communities and individuals that have played important roles in Sacramento’s history,” Sutter Health said in the statement.

A 19th-century European settler and pioneer, John Sutter founded Sutter’s Fort trading post in what would eventually become California’s capital city. His namesakes include many landmarks, schools, a mountain range and even a county.

His legacy isn’t without controversy, as activists and historians have highlighted. Sutter’s record with Native Americans has come under scrutiny in recent years, with some historians saying he enslaved hundreds of natives as part of his business.