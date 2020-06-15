AVILA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire on California’s Central Coast prompted evacuations and closed down a major highway Monday afternoon as it threatened dozens of homes, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. at Avila Beach, an unincorporated San Luis Obispo County community about midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It was threatening about 100 homes, KSBY-TV reported.

It quickly spread to about 400 acres (161.87 hectares) and was 10% contained by early evening. About 200 firefighters were battling the blaze from the air and ground.

The fire was burning in brush near Interstate 101, which was closed in both directions, authorities said.

Winds in the area are reported gusting at 15 mph to 20 mph.

Evacuations were ordered for several streets but no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.



