FREMONT (CBS SF) – A 39-year-old transient was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses told Fremont police they saw him start three fires on Mowry Avenue near Fremont Boulevard.
Abdulfatah Idris was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, after witnesses reported they were following a man who had set the fires. Officers arrived a few minutes later, and the witnesses identified Idris as the suspect.
Fremont Fire Department firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the fires, which were burning on the street. Police credit the firefighters’ quick action for preventing the fires’ spread to structures.
Idris was subsequently booked at Fremont City Jail on suspicion of felony arson. Police said Idris is currently on probation for making criminal threats.
Idris’s case has been forwarded to the Fremont Police Department’s Mobile Evaluation Team for follow up. That team is made up of sworn police officers and licensed clinicians, and works to provide a comprehensive approach to issues involving homelessness and mental health.
