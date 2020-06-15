NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — Less than one week after declaring, “We’re going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent,” league commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday said he is “not confident” baseball will be played this year.

CBS Sports reports that Manfred walked back his comments during a conversation with Mike Greenberg for ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special.

“I’m not confident,” Manfred said. “I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue … It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans.”

MLB owners held a conference call Monday afternoon to discuss their options for 2020. If a season were to be played, the owners and the MLBPA would still need to negotiate specific health and safety protocols before they can make a determination on the number of games played.

