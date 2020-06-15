PETALUMA (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol is seeking the driver of a truck that hit and injured two people riding a motorcycle near Petaluma on Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a hit-and-run collision on Petaluma Boulevard South north of Landing Way and learned that a maroon or dark red Chevrolet truck was going south and a BMW motorcycle was traveling behind it, according tno the CHP.

The truck began turning to the right, appearing to be exiting the roadway, then suddenly moved back to the left and made an illegal U-turn in front of the motorcycle, causing a collision that ejected the rider and passenger, CHP officials said.

After the collision, the driver fled in the truck north on Petaluma Boulevard South. The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man, and his passenger, a 47-year-old Oakland woman, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries considered major but not life-threatening, according to the CHP.

The Chevy truck is described as having a black lumber rack with tool boxes on the sides and with left side damage as a result of the collision. There is no description yet of the driver, the CHP said as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the CHP’s Santa Rosa-area office at (707) 588-1400.

