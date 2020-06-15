WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sonoma County are investigating the discovery of two dead bodies that were found in Windsor by medical personnel Monday morning.
The Sonoma County Sheriff tweeted about the investigation shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said the bodies of two adult males were found on the 9000 block of Starr Road in Windsor early Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were sent to the location at around 7:45 a.m. Authorities said that there was no current public safety threat to the community.
Deputies and detectives dispatched to 9000 block of Starr Road, Windsor, today about 7:45 AM. Medical personnel found two dead bodies, both adult men. Cause and manner of death is being investigated. No public safety threat at this time. Will provide more info when available. pic.twitter.com/30dWsXRrm7
— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) June 15, 2020
There was no detailed information on the cause and manner of death, which are being investigated.
