WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sonoma County are investigating the discovery of two dead bodies that were found in Windsor by medical personnel Monday morning.

The Sonoma County Sheriff tweeted about the investigation shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said the bodies of two adult males were found on the 9000 block of Starr Road in Windsor early Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were sent to the location at around 7:45 a.m. Authorities said that there was no current public safety threat to the community.

There was no detailed information on the cause and manner of death, which are being investigated.

