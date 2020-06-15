SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Thousands of T-Mobile cellphone customers in cities across the country were experiencing cellphone outages on Monday.

The carrier posted a message on its Twitter page confirming the interruption of service impacting more than 100,000 customers.

Our engineers are working to resolve a widespread routing issue affecting voice & text. Customers may experience longer care wait times. Please try third-party calling apps (FaceTime, WhatsApp, Signal) as a temp solution. — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) June 15, 2020

“Our engineers are working to resolve a widespread routing issue affecting voice & text. Customers may experience longer care wait times. Please try third-party calling apps (FaceTime, WhatsApp, Signal) as a temp solution,” said president of technology, Neville Ray in a tweet around 2:45 p.m.

Other cellphone carriers were also experiencing outages Monday, though fewer than T-Mobile.

According to Down Detector, more than 22,000 customers at Metro PCS, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint customers were without cellphone service Monday afternoon.

Verizon downplayed the outage, saying customers were experiencing problems calling T-Mobile.

Monday’s mass outage has been linked to an unsubstantiated ‘Distributed Denial-of-Service,’ cyberattack (DDoS) on the United States.

Congressman Ted Lieu from California was one of many who shared an image from the site DDoS-tracker Digital Attack Map, showing more than 33 million attacks simultaneous DDos attacks on the U.S.

In light of this DDoS attack, your reminder that @realDonaldTrump eliminated the cybersecurity coordinator position at the NSC in 2018. And in 2019 at least a dozen high-level officials resigned from cybersecurity mission established under Obama. https://t.co/ocKc2Mzdoz https://t.co/TfpRRll2MO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 15, 2020

A DDoS attack seeks to make a network unavailable to its users by flooding or disrupting the services of the host.

Such attacks are not uncommon. In 2016, a major DDoS attack affected Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, PayPal and dozens more sites.