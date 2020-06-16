SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Highway 17, Santa Cruz Mountains

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A two-alarm vegetation fire prompted the closure of a portion of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said the fire was reported near the area of Highway 17 and Idylwild Road shortly after 4 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., the fire department said forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and no structures were threatened.

Highway 17 was estimated to be closed in both directions for about two hours.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

Comments