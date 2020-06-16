LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A two-alarm vegetation fire prompted the closure of a portion of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The Santa Clara County Fire Department said the fire was reported near the area of Highway 17 and Idylwild Road shortly after 4 p.m.
Multiple fires on Highway 17 across several acres. All lanes closed in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Today’s not too great. pic.twitter.com/2JfvugynS5
— cut, copy, paste (@leahgaraas) June 16, 2020
Just before 5 p.m., the fire department said forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and no structures were threatened.
Highway 17 was estimated to be closed in both directions for about two hours.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
UPDATE: #IdylwildIC Forward progress of the fire stopped, no structures threatened. Highway 17 will be closed in both directions for approximately 2 hours. @calfireSCU @TownLG
— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) June 16, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.