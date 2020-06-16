LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Livermore Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department said fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Hayes Ave. just after noon Tuesday and found two apartment units that were burning. Units from both LPFD and the Alameda County Fire Department worked to stop the fire from spreading to additional units, LPFD said.

The fire destroyed two second-floor apartments and caused smoke and water damage to multiple adjacent units. All occupants were able to escape on their own, however, two people were hurt with one being taken to an area hospital.

Thirteen people were displaced because of the fire and were working with the apartment manager and insurance company to obtain temporary housing, the fire department said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which fire investigators believe started on a second-floor balcony of an apartment and spread to the inside. The resident of the unit was at home and asleep when the fire broke out and was able to evacuate safely after being alerted by the smoke detector.

The initial damage estimate from the fire was set at $700,000.