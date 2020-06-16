SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — Activists, prisoners and their families on Tuesday were demanding action to stop what they are calling a brewing public health crisis at San Quentin State Prison due to COVID-19.

During a virtual press conference Tuesday morning, activists said the coronavirus started rapidly spreading through the prison last week.

There have been 26 confirmed cases so far. Prison staff are being tested, but those inside say robust testing of inmates has not occurred.

Activists and prisoners are now asking for Governor Newsom to release more inmates at a faster pace and keep the prison population down.

One prisoner called into the conference from the jail to comment on the current conditions.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, the prison passed out hand sanitizer donated by UCSF. We got one small bottle and haven’t received any since. When it comes to this pandemic, they have absolutely no idea what they are doing, the prisoner said. “The statewide order to socially distance does not contain a footnote excluding incarcerated persons. Our right to be free of grave physical harm is not being afforded to us in the same manner that other human beings are receiving it.”

The governor has started releasing prisoners within 180 days of their original release date, but some are arguing that’s not enough people to make a difference.

Activists say the governor must also use his clemency power more frequently.