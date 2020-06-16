AVILA BEACH, San Luis Obispo County (CBS / AP) — All lanes of U.S. 101 were reopened early Tuesday after a fast-moving wildfire on California’s Central Coast closed the major highway and threatened dozens of homes.

Authorities lifted evacuations Monday night after crews made progress against the blaze near Avila Beach, an unincorporated San Luis Obispo County community about midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The fire was 20% contained Tuesday morning.

It was reported at around 3 p.m. Monday and quickly spread to about 400 acres (162 hectares). About 200 firefighters battled the blaze and remained on the scene overnight.

At its height, the blaze threatened about 100 homes, according to Cal Fire.

At one point, flames burned right up to some houses in the Shell Beach area but fire officials said no buildings were damaged.

Some on and off-ramps of U.S. 101 remained closed.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

