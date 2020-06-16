STINSON BEACH (CBS SF) — Fire ripped through multiple buildings in Stinson Beach Tuesday morning following an explosion in the downtown area of the city.

The explosion and fire led to the closure of Highway 1 in West Marin as crews battled the fire and cleaned up the debris from the explosion.

The Marin County Fire Department said the incident was reported at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday along the 3400 block of Shoreline Highway.

Two buildings were destroyed and two others were damaged, the fire department said. Two people suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The cause of the explosion was still under investigation.

Deputies, @CHPMarin and @marincountyfire on scene of structure fire in the area of downtown Stinson Beach. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hvOOd9AFUr — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) June 16, 2020

The fire burning in the downtown area of Stinson Beach was reported to be under control but road closures and clean up was expected to last the rest of the day.

PG&E was on the scene and has shut down power lines in the immediate area while clean-up is underway, and the CHP was assisting with diverting traffic, the fire department said.