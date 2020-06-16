LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A 3-minute cellphone video, that is now going viral, starts with the head of the California Farmers’ Markets Association, Gail Hayden, at the Dan Good Cookies booth. She admonishes owner Dan Floyd.

“You need to go read the rules, read the section about cooperating with market management, and I will suspend you,” said Hayden.

Amy Pannu, Executive Director of Livermore Pride shot the video last Sunday. She had been handing out Pride rainbow flags to customers who wanted one.

“This is Disneyland, so you can’t talk to us this way, this is not how we run markets, this is our permitted area,” said Hayden. “The purpose of, the mission of the market is not your political view.”

Floyd is a gay married man. To his knowledge, he says the rules only ban fliers or petitions from being distributed at his booth at the Livermore Farmers’ Market.

“Considering that she called passing out the flag a political activity, which is most definitely is not, and it’s tied to my identity, it definitely felt like there was some kind of issue there,” said Floyd.

Hayden told KPIX 5 the matter is a misunderstanding.

“I didn’t really mean political, I meant in the sense that it’s not food, it’s in another category, it’s the same as when animal cruetly people, factory farming, people against Foie gras. Every market has 10 to 20 things that people argue about,” said Hayden.

Hayden told KPIX 5 the market has a designated free speech zone where Dan was free to pass out rainbow flags.

“It had nothing to do with the topic of the flag, it had to do with the flag itself and my concerns of the liability of it – when they were handing them out to children and they were fencing with them,” she added.

Floyd says he’s most rattled by how she treated him in public.

In the video, Hayden told him: “My job is to run the market, not to satisfy your political point of view and you can do your political point of view anytime you want to, you can come stand on this corner another time.”

Floyd said he decided not be return to the Livermore Farmers’ Market. He’ll instead opening up his store to sell cookies all day on Sunday.