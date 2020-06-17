Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire was burning at a metal recycling plant in Oakland Wednesday in the Jack London Square area, sending large billowing clouds of smoke in the air that could be seen across a wide area.
The Oakland Fire Department said the fire was burning at Schnitzer Steel on the 1100 block of Embarcadero West. The one-alarm fire was under control as of about 5 p.m., according to the fire department.
The fire department said people in the area, in downtown and those traveling on the water and along Interstate 880 could expect to see heavy black smoke.
Fire officials did not say immediately what was burning.
No injuries have been reported.
