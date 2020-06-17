WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A man suspected in at least one of a series of sexual batteries of female joggers running along the popular Iron Horse Trail has surrendered to East Bay Regional Park District Police, authorities announced Wednesday.

Regional Park police had released a photo of the suspect last week and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

The batteries have occurred between March and June on the Trail near the intersection of Jones Rd. and Treat Blvd. between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The female joggers in these cases were recreating on the trail when they were inappropriately grabbed from behind by a male assailant.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was identified in at least one of the assaults. An arrest warrant was issued and the suspect had turned himself in to East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Investigators Wednesday morning.

He has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. The investigation remains active. If you have been a victim of a sexual battery while jogging on the trail, please contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at 510-881-1833.