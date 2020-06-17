SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old man was shot and robbed in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. in the area of Richland Avenue near Holly Park.
A male suspect approached the victim and demanded his property, then shot him and took his wallet and cash before fleeing, police said.
The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The suspect remains at large and police have not released a detailed description of him. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.