Comments
PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A multi-acre vegetation fire was burning in Petaluma Wednesday afternoon.
The Rancho Adobe Fire Department said the fire burning on Hardin Lane in Petaluma east of Adobe Road.
Petaluma police said the fire was producing a lot of smoke and being driven by windy conditions in the area, but so far there are no evacuations ordered.
There are currently no structures threatened, authorities said.
There were traffic controls reportedly in place on Old Adobe Road near Hardin Lane/Corona Road.
You must log in to post a comment.