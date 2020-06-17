OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Several nooses that were found in trees around Oakland’s Lake Merritt have been taken down and will be investigated as hate crimes, according to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Schaaf posted about the disturbing discovery via her Twitter account Wednesday morning, confirming the investigation into the nooses found around the lake as hate crimes.

“Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated,” Schaaf’s message read. “Several nooses found on trees around Lake Merritt were removed and will be investigated as hate crimes.”

The mayor went on to say that the ropes were part of exercise equipment “do not remove or excuse their torturous or terrorizing effects.”

Similar discoveries have happened in Oakland in recent years. In the fall of 2019, the Oakland Unified School District sent out a warning to parents about a second rope that resembled a noose found near Chabot Elementary.

In 2017, longshoremen at one of the Port of Oakland’s four active marine terminals walked off the job in response to nooses that were found on the property.