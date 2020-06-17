OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Workers at an Oakland McDonald’s who allege that they were forced to use a doggie diapers as a safety face masks for protection against the coronavirus filed a lawsuit Tuesday.

According to the attorney representing the employees, 25 cases of COVID-19 stems from this store, due to unsafe working conditions.

“This is the McDonald’s restaurant that has gained some noteriety for making people use masks made of doggie diapers,” said Michael Rubin, the attorney representing the workers.

Employees were pictured on social media wearing the doggie diapers along with the coffee filters they say they used as masks as well.

Angely Rodriguez, a McDonald’s employee is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. She took the test for COVID 19 on May 25th and days later got a positive result.

She says she’s been allergic to every medication she’s been prescribed and continues to get rashes. She tested positive again for the virus last week and is now in her 2nd day of a 14-day quarantine.

Rodriguez claims she caught coronavirus from her coworkers.

“The main problem with this McDonald’s is that they were so insistent in workers reporting to their shifts even when they were sick,” Rubin said.

Rubin said his investigators were conducting contact tracing and fears more cases could be tied to the McDonald’s located on 4514 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Although the suit doesn’t name the parent company, Rubin hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

“We think the McDonald cooperate is to some extent somewhat responsible because we know the McDonald’s corporate micro manages the franchisees,” he said,

Michael Smith, who owns the McDonald’s franchise and several others in the East Bay says denies the allegations and says he personally purchased 3000 masks and 500 sets of gloves for the 375 employees. In a statement.

Smith release this statement Tuesday.

“The allegations raised in this lawsuit do not represent the high standards and reality our crew is bringing to life in our restaurants each day. We’ve worked tirelessly since March to enhance nearly 50 processes in our restaurants to put crew and customer safety and well-being as our highest priorities.”

“We are closely monitoring and complying with the guidance from the CDC and all state and local orders, including sick pay and PPE requirements. The use of PPE in our restaurant, including masks and gloves, is absolutely mandatory and has been provided to our crew members. We personally purchased 3,000 masks and 500 sets of gloves for a total of 375 employees in our organization in an effort to further mitigate any risk of transmission in any of our restaurants. Out of an abundance of caution, our organization has been working closely with the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health and the City of Oakland over the past several days to develop a reopening plan at the restaurant at issue that best protects the safety of our employees and customers.”

We reached out to McDonald’s for a corporate statement, but did not hear back.