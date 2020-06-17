SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Opera announced Tuesday that it has canceled its fall 2020 season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The fall season for the opera was scheduled to open on Sept. 11 with an opening night celebration concert, but organizers said current public health information about the virus and state and local guidelines made it impossible to move forward with the season.

There were to be 37 performances of five operas in the season, which was set to run through Dec. 6 at the War Memorial Opera House. Officials with the San Francisco Operas said they are exploring virtual ways to celebrate the traditional opening weekend of the season.

The opera plans to return to the stage for the spring 2021 season as planned on April 25.

Ticketholders for the fall season will be contacted with options, including receiving a full refund, receiving a gift certificate for the value of their tickets, or donating the value of their tickets to the opera. People can also visit https://sfopera.com/fall2020 to select their preferred option.

