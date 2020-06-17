SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A South San Francisco police officer was injured Tuesday during the arrest of a San Francisco man who was allegedly harassing an ex-girlfriend.

Officers responded at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. According to the female caller, her ex-boyfriend Ulysses Gutierrez, 24, was outside the apartment and refusing to leave while sending her text messages that he planned to vandalize her car.

Officers contacted Gutierrez outside of the apartment and he tried to flee shortly afterward. The officers detained Gutierrez a short time later and found a loaded gun and an additional loaded gun magazine in his possession.

One officer, whose name was not released, struck their head and temporarily lost consciousness while attempting to apprehend Gutierrez. The officer received treatment at a hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers discovered the gun Gutierrez had was reported stolen from another state. Gutierrez was also wanted on a pair of counts of post-release community supervision for false imprisonment and assault.

Gutierrez was arrested and transported to the San Mateo County Main Jail.

