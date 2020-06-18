SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot while working out in Nashville earlier this week.

He is set to undergo surgery Thursday for a Jones fracture, which is a break between the base and shaft of the fifth metatarsal bone of your foot. While the team is hopeful Samuel will be ready for the start of the season, they will have a better idea on his timetable for return when the team reports for training camp next month.

Samuel already has his own timeline in mind. He tweeted, “10 weeks I’m back better than the deebo you seen before”

With the NFL holding a virtual offseason due to Covid-19, players have been on their own for training. Samuel was one of several 49ers in Nashville, Tennessee working out. Earlier this week, the University of Tennessee tweeted a photo of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and ex-Volunteer Jajuan Jennings, who was San Francisco’s 7th round pick.

Jauan and Jimmy G putting in work together 💪 pic.twitter.com/4bvDcNzoDj — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 17, 2020

Samuel is coming off a strong rookie season in 2019. The 2nd round pick emerged as one of the biggest weapons in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. He led the wide receiver group with 57 receptions and 802 yards, but did more than just catch the football. Samuel also ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns.