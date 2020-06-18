SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Cotati, Sonoma County, Stony Fire, Vegetation Fire

COTATI (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units in the North Bay are responding to a brush fire burning on Stony Point Road near the town of Cotati Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa units tweeted about the two-acre vegetation fire on the 6200 block of Stony Point Road at 2:39 p.m. Thursday.

The so-called Stony Fire was burning in Sonoma County west of the town of Cotati.

CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Comments