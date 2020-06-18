COTATI (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units in the North Bay are responding to a brush fire burning on Stony Point Road near the town of Cotati Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa units tweeted about the two-acre vegetation fire on the 6200 block of Stony Point Road at 2:39 p.m. Thursday.
#STONYFIRE – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is on-scene of a 2-acre vegetation in the 6200 block of Stony Point Road. West of the town of Cotati in Sonoma County. Updates to follow.#CALFIRELNU #CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/00tnZ66Oku
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 18, 2020
The so-called Stony Fire was burning in Sonoma County west of the town of Cotati.
