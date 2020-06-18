SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two home invasion suspects were taken into custody following a tense standoff with police at a home in South San Jose Thursday morning, authorities said.
The standoff began with a 911 call at 12:38 a.m. reporting a disturbance at a residence in the 4200 block of Senter Rd. The caller reported several suspects had broken into their home and assaulted family members.
Arriving officers arrested one suspect outside the home. But other suspects barricaded themselves inside the home. Additional officers soon had cordoned off the neighborhood along with SWAT officers and a hostage negotiator.
San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said that “four victims escaped and several other victims remain inside the residence with possibly two additional suspects.”
Around 7:30 a.m., Garcia said the suspects were taken into custody. No word on the conditions of any hostages.
There were no reports of injuries and local residents had been ordered to shelter in place in their neighborhood homes.
