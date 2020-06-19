WATCH LIVE:Funeral Service For Slain Federal Protective Service Officer David Underwood At 11 a.m.
PACIFICA (CBS SF) – Police in Pacifica are seeking a man who tried to burglarize an ATM machine early Wednesday morning, but was unsuccessful.

Officers first learned of the attempted burglary around 1:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank located in the Linda Mar Shopping Center at state Highway 1 and Linda Mar Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found the ATM machine had been damaged in an effort to move it, but ultimately no cash was taken.

Surveillance photo of man suspected in attempted burglary of an ATM machine at the Linda Mar Shopping Center on June 17, 2020. (Pacifica Police Department)

Police were able to get surveillance video from the bank, which captured images of the suspect. Police have released the images in hopes someone from the public can help identify him.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

