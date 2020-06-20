SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews on Saturday afternoon responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Yerba Buena Island.
The California Highway Patrol closed the eastbound Yerba Buena off-ramp on the Bay Bridge about 3:30 p.m. and issued a special traffic alert.
The San Francisco Firefighters 798 Twitter account posted photos of a water boat working to extinguish the blaze and said there were water supply and access issues for the boat.
2ND ALARM FIRE ON TREASURE ISLAND. WATER SUPPLY ISSUES FOR LAND CREWS AND ACCESS ISSUES FOR THE FIRE BOAT. @MattHaneySF @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/E9Tbe2cr3V
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 20, 2020
