SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews on Saturday afternoon responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Yerba Buena Island.

The California Highway Patrol closed the eastbound Yerba Buena off-ramp on the Bay Bridge about 3:30 p.m. and issued a special traffic alert.

The San Francisco Firefighters 798 Twitter account posted photos of a water boat working to extinguish the blaze and said there were water supply and access issues for the boat.

