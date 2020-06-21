SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The progress of a fire burning in open space in the area of Highland Road near Morgan Territory in the Livermore area has been stopped at 15 acres, Cal Fire said Sunday afternoon.

Vegetation fire in the area of Highland Road near Morgan Territory. (Cal Fire Photo via Twitter)

Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department responded around noon to the fire between Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve and Brushy Peak Regional Preserve and called in air units for assistance.

Crews are now performing “extensive mop-up,” according to Cal Fire.

