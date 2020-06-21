LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The progress of a fire burning in open space in the area of Highland Road near Morgan Territory in the Livermore area has been stopped at 15 acres, Cal Fire said Sunday afternoon.
Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department responded around noon to the fire between Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve and Brushy Peak Regional Preserve and called in air units for assistance.
Crews are now performing “extensive mop-up,” according to Cal Fire.
#HighlandFire [Update] Per Highland IC Forward Progress of the fire has been stopped. Fire holding at 15 acres with extensive mop up. Releasing Fixed Wing Aircraft, holding on to CAL FIRE Copter 106 along with ground units. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/o8xVyJo329
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 21, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.