LODI (CBS SF/CBS Sacramento) — The largest health care facility in Lodi announced it has temporarily suspended admission of non-COVID-19 patients because the hospital has experienced a surge in positive cases among its staff.

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital said fewer than 30 staff members tested positive within the past week and the remaining staff will be tested consistently over the next 14 days to identify any additional cases.

The hospital said patients without coronavirus will be admitted to Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which is managed by Adventist Health.

Officials said that during this temporary suspension, the emergency room and the obstetrics and gynecology department would remain open and prepared to care for mothers and babies.

“The safety and well-being of our nurses, associates, physicians and patients are our top priority,” said Dr. Patricia Iris, medical officer of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. “Despite strict safety protocols, training and use of personal protective equipment, more of our staff began testing positive this week. As a result, we decided to test all associates working in the hospital to give us a more complete understanding of the spread.”

Daniel Wolcott, president of both hospitals, said the facilities have been preparing for this type of coronavirus surge since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, San Joaquin County has had more than 2,100 positive cases of COVID-19 and reported a spike of 250 new cases just since Friday.