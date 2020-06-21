SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Guadalupe River, San Jose Fire Dept., San Jose Fires, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Fire Department worked to extinguish a commercial structure fire off Santa Clara Street at Highway 87 on Sunday afternoon.

San Jose Fire

Crews fight blaze at the Guadalupe River Park and Gardens near Delmas Avenue. (San Jose Fire Dept)

The fire by the Guadalupe River Park and Gardens near Delmas Avenue was reported before noon.

Valley Transit Authority rerouted the 22, 64A, 64B, 68, 72, 500 Rapid & 522 Rapid bus lines around the area during the blaze and subsequent cleanup.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments