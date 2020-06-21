SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Fire Department worked to extinguish a commercial structure fire off Santa Clara Street at Highway 87 on Sunday afternoon.
The fire by the Guadalupe River Park and Gardens near Delmas Avenue was reported before noon.
Valley Transit Authority rerouted the 22, 64A, 64B, 68, 72, 500 Rapid & 522 Rapid bus lines around the area during the blaze and subsequent cleanup.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.
San Jose Fire working a commercial building fire in the area of Santa Clara and 87. Traffic between Delmas and 87 on Santa Clara Street is closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wtb5Os9drD
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 21, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.