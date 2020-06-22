OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Hundreds of horse riders showed up for a ride along the Skyline Trail in Oakland over the weekend in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The mission dubbed “Heels Down – Fists Up” was organized by Brianna Noble, whose photo of her riding a horse down Broadway during a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Oakland last month went viral.
People showed up from all over Northern California to support the diversity of the sport and to show solidarity. Among them was daughter of KPIX 5 producer Janice Mabry.
Riders raised their fists, observed a moment of silence and rode along the iconic trail in the Oakland Hills.
“Just supporting Black Lives Matter, you know” said Jahi Bickham. “I’ve been riding since I was 13, so going on 20 years now.”
Noble is working toward establishing a nonprofit that will organize events to bring in horses into communities of color. To learn more about the program, tune into Black Rennaissance on our sister station KBCW 44, which airs Sunday at 11 a.m.
