SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Two people suffered non-life threatening wounds early Monday when a gunman opened fire on their car while they were driving on eastbound I-80 near San Pablo, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP investigators said they received a call reporting the freeway shooting at around 4:35 a.m.
Responding officers found a gold Ford Fusion sedan at the side of the freeway near the San Pablo Dam Road exit. Inside were a male and female suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. No other description was released of the victims.
There was also no description of the suspect’s vehicle released.
CHP detectives were investigating the shooting. If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at 707.917.4491.
