RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home in Richmond following an argument, police said.

The shooting happened on Friday afternoon on the 900 block of S. 45th St. at around 2 p.m. Richmond Police said the department received a call about a person shot inside a home and arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Richmond resident Darrell Gibson. Emergency personnel treated him at the scene and he was then taken by helicopter to a trauma center in critical condition.

Investigators determined that Gibson had been in an argument with a woman who then shot him. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Mildred Lawson of Richmond.

Detectives were able to identify and spot her vehicle early Saturday morning in the Richmond and began surveillance on the location. Lawson was ultimately arrested without incident, police said.

On Monday, Gibson succumbed to his injuries from the shooting. His death was the city’s fifth homicide of 2020, police said.

Detectives plan to meet with the district attorney’s office this week to review the case and consider the possible charges to be filed against Lawson.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to contact Detective Jose Villalobos at (510) 620-6541, email him at jvillalobos@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 621-1212 x1933.