WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A fatal accident that killed a tow truck operator on southbound I-280 in Woodside has shut down lanes for hours Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP received a call regarding the accident at approximately 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on I-280 north of Farm Hill Boulevard in Woodside.
The CHP Redwood City office confirmed that a tow truck operator was assisting a driver on southbound I-280 when a lumber truck hit the tow truck operator and his vehicle, killing the driver.
The lumber truck driver stayed on the scene of the accident.
The right lanes remain blocked as CHP officers continue their investigation into the collision. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. As of 6:15 p.m., there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
You must log in to post a comment.