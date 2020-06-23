SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, higher tolls at the Golden Gate Bridge, along with higher transit fares, are still slated to go into effect next month.

Starting July 1st, the FasTrak toll for two-axle vehicles and motorcycles will increase from $7.35 to $7.70, the pay-as-you go rate will increase from $8.20 to $8.40 and the toll invoice rate will increase from $8.35 to $8.70. Meanwhile, the FasTrak carpool rate is going up from $5.35 to $5.70.

The upcoming toll increase was approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District back in 2019. Tolls are slated to increase every year through 2023, as part of a five-year plan. FasTrak tolls would increase to $8.75, Pay-As-You-Go to $9 and invoice billing to $9.75 over that span.

At the time, the bridge district said the increases were necessary because it needs $75 million over that period for operations, the purchasing or leasing of supplies and materials, financial reserves and requirements and for capital projects that are necessary to maintain service.

Most fares on the Golden Gate Ferry and on Golden Gate Transit buses are also slated to go up on July 1st. On the Larkspur Ferry, an adult single ride fare increases to $13.00, while an adult Clipper card fare increases to $8.25.

Officials said Marin local bus fares are not increasing. The full list of transit fares going into effect can be found here.