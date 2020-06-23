SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck along Mexico’s west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador.

The quake — which was originally tagged to 7.7 magnitude — struck at 8:29 a.m. on the coast southwest of Oaxaca. Almost immediately, the U.S. Tsunami Center issued a warning for coastal communities in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

There was no threat posed to the California coast line.

Breaking: Video shows the ground moving during magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/OZzB3ejicU — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 23, 2020

The temblor struck on an a relatively unpopulated area of the Mexican west coast located off the Gulf pf Tehuantepec. The nearest village was Santa Maria Zapotitlan located 7 miles away.

But social media was filled with images of toppled store shelved and quake damage in Oaxaca.

Watch : Damage inside a store in #Oaxaca after the 7.4 earthquake hit southern #Mexicopic.twitter.com/Jle4F7ZhUD — VIDIT MEHROTRA 🇮🇳 (@mehrotra2010) June 23, 2020

It appears that roads are being closed in parts of #Oaxaca near some building damage. #Earthquake #Mexico pic.twitter.com/2mPiYb7bSf — roberto pedone (@zerosum24) June 23, 2020

Hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, buildings swayed and thousands scrambled into the streets.

Footage from Mexico City after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck near the Mexican state of Oaxaca#Mexico pic.twitter.com/NAeR1j1ca3 — CNW (@ConflictsW) June 23, 2020

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.