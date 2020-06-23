SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Earthquake, Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck along Mexico’s west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador.

The quake — which was originally tagged to 7.7 magnitude — struck at 8:29 a.m. on the coast southwest of Oaxaca. Almost immediately, the U.S. Tsunami Center issued a warning for coastal communities in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

There was no threat posed to the California coast line.

The temblor struck on an a relatively unpopulated area of the Mexican west coast located off the Gulf pf Tehuantepec. The nearest village was Santa Maria Zapotitlan located 7 miles away.

But social media was filled with images of toppled store shelved and quake damage in Oaxaca.

 

Hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, buildings swayed and thousands scrambled into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

Comments