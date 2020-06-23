SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died after crashing into a wire fence Tuesday evening in unincorporated Sonoma County, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The crash happened at about 5:35 p.m. on a curve on Annapolis Road near Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte said.
The motorcyclist was on a BMW motorcycle riding east on Annapolis Road when he ran off the road on a slight left curve and hit the fence.
Firefighters went to the scene and tried to revive the man but they were unsuccessful, deRutte said.
CHP officials do not believe any foul play was involved and they do not believe the motorcyclist was impaired by drugs or alcohol.
The rider was with a group, which stopped when the crash happened, deRutte said. The crash area is remote part of the county.
