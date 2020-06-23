SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Vallejo resident Jeremy Ray Warren, convicted of child sex trafficking, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday.

According to court documents, between Feb. 1, 2012, and April 18, 2013, the 26-year-old Warren trafficked two minor victims using force, threats of force and coercion to compel them to engage in prostitution.

Between April 23 and April 25, 2013, Warren and 26-year-old Alyssa Tegan Brulez of Vacaville Brulez conspired to traffic a third minor victim, and to benefit financially from commercial sex acts by the third minor victim, prosecutors said.

This case was a joint investigation by the FBI, the Vacaville Police Department, the Las Vegas Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

“Warren preyed on some of the weakest members of our community – children who lacked strong familial support or were suffering from other instability,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California McGregor W. Scott in a prepared statement. “He exploited these weaknesses for his personal advantage and gain. The damage he caused can never be undone. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting sex traffickers, protecting children, and vindicating victims.”

“No person should ever be coerced, defrauded or sold as a mere commodity to whomever is willing to pay for illicit services,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office in a statement. “The FBI works with our law enforcement and community partners to ensure traffickers face justice for their crimes and their victims have an opportunity to escape the cycle of abuse. This sentence sends a clear message that exploitation will not be tolerated in the communities we serve.”

Brulez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to traffic a minor victim and was scheduled to be sentenced by July 20.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.