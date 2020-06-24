ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda police have issued warning to island residents to be on extra alert after several recent robberies of bank customers who were followed home and then confronted by suspects.
Most recently, police posted, there was a strong-armed robbery in the 1700 block of Kofman Parkway where the victim was followed to their residence and was confronted by two male suspects in their own garage.
“The Alameda Police Department is advising the public to stay alert to their surroundings after receiving multiple reports of victims being followed home and robbed after leaving local Alameda banks,” police posted on Facebook.
The series of robberies were being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit. Police did not report if there have been any injuries in the robberies.
Police released a series of tips on reducing the risk of being victimized and what to do if you are involved in a robbery:
- Stay alert and in tune with your surroundings
- Avoid walking alone during late-night hours
- Keep entry points to homes or businesses illuminated
- Utilize well-lit and heavily traveled paths at night
- If you feel you are being followed, call APD immediately and drive to the police station
- When walking in the street, walk facing traffic. A person walking with traffic can be followed, forced into a car, and/or attacked easier than a person walking against traffic
- If you become a victim of a robbery, do not resist. Give up your property, not your safety or your life
- Write down any information you can recall about the suspect’s description, vehicle, or direction of flight. Do not compare notes about suspect or vehicle description with other witnesses.
- Immediately call the police after a robbery occurs, you may be instructed to stay on the phone with a dispatcher until officers arrive at the scene
- If applicable, ask any witnesses to remain at the scene to speak with an officer. If they must leave, obtain their name, address, and phone number so the officer can conduct a follow-up interview
- Retreat into your home or business and secure all doors and windows until the officers arrive on the scene
