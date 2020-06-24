LONE PINE (CBS SF) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Inyo County near the eastern Sierra Nevada town of Lone Pine Wednesday and was quickly followed by several aftershock measuring up to 4.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The initial quake struck at 10:40 a.m. followed by aftershocks of 4.6, 3.6 and 2.5. On Monday night, the same area was struck by a 4.6-magnitude temblor.
Good morning! Check out the #ShakeAlert report for a M5.8 quake about 10 miles from Lonepine, CA. Alerts were delivered to wireless devices by @fema WEA and Apps. Did you get one? Please send us a pic! @Cal_OES https://t.co/Jol9nCuOqe pic.twitter.com/bFIjbXL51E
— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 24, 2020
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake was felt as far away as Bakersfield, Stockton and throughout the Central Valley.
The temblor struck in a rural area of the Owens Valley Fault System, which is known to occasionally produce big quakes.
The area is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park, about 170 miles north of Los Angeles.
