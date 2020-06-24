SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pair of San Jose police officers were praised for their service Wednesday when the department shared how the policemen saved an 11-month-old baby boy who had stopped breathing on Father’s Day.

San Jose Police Officers Paredes and Martinez responded to a family’s call for help when the baby was in distress shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The officers administered CPR to the baby until the 11-month-old began breathing on his own. The post did not detail why the baby had stopped breathing.

The department shared the story and photos of the officers on the official SJPD Twitter account.

Fathers Day, Officers Paredes & Martinez rushed to a desperate families call for help when their 11-month-old son stopped breathing. Officers began CPR, something all officers are trained to do. The officers breathed life into the baby until he started breathing again on his own pic.twitter.com/Q8d7GWzTAy — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) June 24, 2020

San Jose police said the infant was then rushed to an area hospital by ambulance, where he is recovering.

Doctors and paramedics credited Officers Paredes and Martinez with saving the child’s life, according to the post. Both officers have since visited the family and the baby at the hospital.

“This family and these officers will never forget that Father’s Day. They made a bond that will last forever,” San Jose police said in the tweet.